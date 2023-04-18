Biopic of Indian cricketers have often generated huge interest among the audience. Be it "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" or "83" or "Shabaash Mithu", when cricketers' lives are shown on the big screen, fans are more often than not in for a treat. Apart from Dhoni, Mithali Raj and Kapil Dev's biopics, several other sports biopics are in line for release. Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma is playing India pacer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic. However, one legendary cricketer whose biopic has not yet been announced is Yuvraj Singh.

The hero of India victories at the 2007 T20 World CUp snf thr 2011 ODI World Cup is one of the most celebrated cricketers ever. Now, Guneet Monga, who is the producer of the 2023 Academy Award-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers, has said that a film on Yuvraj is pending.

"I would love to meet Sachin Tendulkar but I think a film of Yuvraj Singh is pending to happen," Guneet Monga said in a video posted on IPL's social media accounts. She recently attended an IPL match.

She was also asked about the one cricketer who has the characteristics of an elephant, Monga replied: "Yuvraj Singh. I love Yuvi. I think his spirit, his rawness. As you see the person, as you see his experience there is no holds barred. It's precious."

When asked if she would make a documentary on cricket, Monga said: "I was part of the Sachin documentary in a certain way. I was supporting it. There is a fiction story I have in mind. Not going to tell you the details right now. But there is definitely a story around cricket. It will be dream to put together.