Rajasthan Royals spinner Adam Zampa was all praise for his teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal for their ability to read the game. Zampa, who was bought by RR for Rs 1.50 crore during the mini auction, has bagged five wickets in four matches so far in IPL 2023. Speaking ahead of RR's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Zampa hailed the veteran Indian spinners and said that he has been getting some good information from them on how to adapt to Indian conditions.

"They both (Ashwin and Chahal) are smart and quality bowlers, they don't have that mystery you get to see in the IPL, but those guys have worked hard at planning. Ashwin has the ability to adapt to different venues and Chahal reads the batters well and has high skill. They (RCB) are top heavy, so early wickets are going to be massive. They have an experienced bowling line-up, so it's going to be a tough game," Zampa said.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat against RR.

Both the teams would be keen to win this match to further boost their chances for Playoffs.

Currently, RR is placed in the fifth position in the Points Table with 12 points and RCB is in seventh with 10 points.

RCB has made two changes on their side as Wayne Parnell and Michael Bracewell replaced Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga respectively while RR replaced Trent Boult with Adam Zampa.

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RR (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

