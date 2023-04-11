The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) produced a breathtaking contest, with the name of the winner remaining unclear until the final ball. Even when Harshal Patel had bowled the last ball of the match for RCB to LSG's Avesh Khan, the two sets of fans remained on the edge of their seats to find out what the result of the match is going to be. In the end, it was a Dinesh Karthik fumble that enabled the KL Rahul-led side to seal two points.

In the last over, Lucknow needed just 5 runs to win the match while having 3 wickets in their hand. Here's how things went from there on:

Ball 1:Jaydev Unadkat takes a single (4 runs needed from 5 balls)

Ball 2:Mark Wood bowled by Harshal Patel (4 runs needed from 4 balls)

Ball 3:Ravi Bishnoi snatches two runs (2 runs needed from 3 balls)

Ball 4:Ravi Bishnoi takes another run to get scores level (1 run needed from 2 balls)

Ball 5: Jaydev Unadkat caught by Faf du Plessis at long-on. (1 run needed from 1 ball)

Harshal Patel attempted a non-striker run-out before the final ball was eventually bowled but missed taking off the bails.

Ball 6: Avesh Khan fails to connect the ball which goes straight into the hand of Dinesh Karthik but the RCB wicket-keeper fumbles, allowing Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to complete a single. LSG Win!!

If it wasn't for Harshal's failed non-striker run-out or Dinesh Karthik's fumble and missed run-out, the match would've gone into a Super Over, for the first time in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Reflecting on the team's loss, RCB skipper Du Plessis said: "Just looking at the wicket, from 7-14 it was quite slower. The last five overs it started skidding on. Really good for some good cricketing shots. Stoinis and Pooran played everything off the middle. They took on one of our main bowler (Harshal) in his first couple of overs. It is a difficult place to bowl at the death."

With the win, LSG are top of the points table while RCB drop down to 7th.