The 'Dhoni Review System' was once again on display when Chennai Super Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 game at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. On the third ball of the 18th over of KKR's chase, a superb review from MS Dhoni sent David Wiese packing. A slower ball from Tushar Deshpande hit Wiese on the pad, but umpire was unconvinced with the appeal. Dhoni decided to go upstairs and the reviews revealed that the ball would have hit the stumps.

Soon after the review from MS Dhoni, Twitter found no respite as the fans flooded the microblogging platform with praises for the legendary player.

Hence DRS had been proved as Dhoni review system!!! #MSDhoni https://t.co/FGt0LrBQVh — Vihari Gudla (@vihari_gudla) April 23, 2023

The smile on Nitin Menon's face after the successful review says everything. #DhoniReviewSystem — Akshat Akash (@AkshatAkash42) April 23, 2023

Also, the smiles that arise when the Dhoni Review system doesn't fail pic.twitter.com/nSvb7Qa3Nk — Ab (@anmolcsk29) April 23, 2023

Talking about the game, Ajinkya Rahane, whose T20 game has undergone a complete metamorphosis, smashed an eye-popping 29-ball-71 as Chennai Super Kings, buoyed by support from the capacity Eden Gardens crowd, out-batted Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.

A transformed Rahane took Eden Gardens by storm with his sensational stroke-play which was complemented in equal measure by the muscular Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) and ever-consistent Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls) with CSK scoring an imposing 235 for 4 in 20 overs.

in reply, KKR were restricted for 186 for despite Jason Roy's 61 and Rinku Singh's 53 not out.