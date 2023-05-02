Delhi Capitals will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 match on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing six out of their first eight matches, it will be a must-win game for the Capitals. In their previous match, they faced a defeat by 9 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh showed their true potentials against SRH and produced fine knocks. DC are expected to go ahead with their same Playing XI.

The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals' travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games.

Delhi have been guilty of losing too many wickets in the middle overs and they must address it going forward. Keeping the in-form Axar Patel for the death overs is understandable but considering his dream run with the bat over the past 12 months in international cricket, Warner could push him to number five if not higher.

Coming into the season as a replacement player, Priyam Garg has got a much needed opportunity and he only has himself to blame if he cannot make it count. Veteran Manish Pandey can also do better at number four.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters but Mukesh Kumar can definitely improve his economy rate, having conceded close to 11 runs per over in seven games.

DC's Predicted XI against GT: David Warner (C), Phil Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishan Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)