The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick off, but Delhi Capitals' hunt for a maiden title continues. The side was earlier known as Delhi Daredevils before the owners of the franchise decided to change its name to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2019. After that, the team has shown a noticeable improvement but the title keeps eluding them. They have played the final only once. It happened in the year 2020 when Mumbai Indians got better of them.

Comes another IPL season and DC will once again hope to win their first-ever title. However, this is definitely not an ideal start for the side. Their skipper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the season as he continues to recover from a horrific car crash he met with in December last year. David Warner will be leading the side in Pant's absence.

Star opener Prithvi Shaw will again be a key batter for the side, while Mitchell Marsh will provide power to the middle order.

What would worry DC is the fact that Pant will also be missed behind the stumps and the side may consider Phil Salt to take that role, which occupies one of the four foreign slots in the team.

In the pace bowling attack, DC might feel a little weak and South Africa's star pacer Anrich Nortje will have a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders.

Full Schedule:

Match 1: April 01 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30 PM IST)

Match 2: April 04 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 3: April 08 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 PM IST)

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30 PM IST)

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 9: May 02 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

Match 10: May 06 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (7:30 PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala (7:30 PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (3:30 PM IST)

Strongest XI:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed.

Full Squad:

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.