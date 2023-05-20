DC vs CSK, IPL 2023, Live Updates:Delhi Capitals will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their last league match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. At the moment, CSK are on second on the points table with 15 points from 13 games. But a loss against DC along with a string of unfavourable results could see the four-time champions miss out on the last leg of IPL action. A win would, however, confirm a play-off spot but whether they finish in second place or third would depend on the Lucknow Super Giants' result against Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day. (Live Scorecard | IPL 2023 Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates from IPL 2023 match between DC and CSK, straight from Delhi: