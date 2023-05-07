Delhi Capitals batter finally clicked as a unit as David Warner's men secured a 7-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday. It isn't often this season that DC's batting unit has breathed fire, but the match against RCB saw the team really come out all guns blazing. Led by Phil Salt, Delhi chased down the target of 182 runs in just 16.4 overs. After the match, skipper Warner revealed the 'Mohammed Siraj masterplan' that the team had created to put the Royal Challengers on the backfoot.

Warner scored a 14-ball 22 while Salt led the charts with a splendid 45-ball 87. Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw also produced handy performances with the bat as Delhi secured an easy win.

Reflecting on the result, Warner said after the match: "Amazing. I thought it was a par score, the ball was skidding. But the way we came out led by Phil Salt paved the way. Our intention was to take on Siraj, he's been bowling well and taking wickets early. His wickets have been bowled or LBW so we wanted to drag his length back.

Warner also lauded veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma for the way he led the pace bowling unit. "Credit to the way the bowlers bowled, Anrich is not there but Ishant is leading the pack with Khaleel. And Kuldeep and Axar as well have been brilliant. It is all about momentum, we are finding the right balance at the right time. Now we go to Chennai and try to get a performance there, I know it will be toug," he said.

With the win, Delhi Capitals gained one position in the points table, going from 10th to 9th. But, as far as playoffs qualification is concerned, the equation is still pretty skewed, though not impossible.

