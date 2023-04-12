CSK vs RR Live Score: MS Dhoni Eyes Historic Feat As Chennai Super Kings Take On Rajasthan Royals
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to make it three wins on the bounce as they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match
CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score: As Chennai Super Kings gear up to face Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni is eyeing a massive feat. This will be the legends 200th match as captain of the four-time champions. After thrashing Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. On the other hand, RR will be coming to this clash after defeating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. A win for CSK would take them to the top of the table, while RR can also leap from table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants with a win at the Chepauk. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
Live Cricket Score Updates of IPL 2023 17th Match Between CSK And RR
- 17:15 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Chepauk is full set for the thrilling clash
Gear up for another entertaining clash @ChennaiIPL @rajasthanroyals— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023
Who will triumph tonight? #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/2x8wrBuPwK
- 16:21 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: RR players are full set
+ Halla Mode ON pic.twitter.com/Xgbwj85f6D— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2023
- 16:19 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: Here's what CSK coach Michael Hussey said about the clash
Breaking down the battle plan with our batting coach Mike Hussey. Watch and get set to #WhistlePodu from Anbuden! #CSKvRR #Yellove @TVSEurogrip pic.twitter.com/P9x3MKHBdl— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 12, 2023
- 16:17 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: RR's Predicted XIHere's what we think Rajasthan Royals' Playing XI will look like against Chennai Super Kings.
- 16:16 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: CSK's Predicted XIHere's what we think Chennai Super Kings' Playing XI will look like against Rajasthan Royals.
- 16:14 (IST)CSK vs RR Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.