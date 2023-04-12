CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Score: As Chennai Super Kings gear up to face Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni is eyeing a massive feat. This will be the legends 200th match as captain of the four-time champions. After thrashing Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. On the other hand, RR will be coming to this clash after defeating Delhi Capitals by 57 runs. A win for CSK would take them to the top of the table, while RR can also leap from table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants with a win at the Chepauk. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

