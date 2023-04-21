Chennai Super Kings (CSK) return to their fortress as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. CSK have won 19 of their last 23 games at the Chepauk, while SRH are yet to beat them on the road. CSK's star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been out of action due to a toe injury, took part in the net practice and is available for selection. However, with CSK eyeing a winning run, it will be interesting to see whether CSK will make a tweak or two in their playing XI.

Here's what we think could be CSK's playing XI for the game against SRH:

CSK batters have been able to put up good scores, thanks to the starts provided by openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane and all-rounder Shivam Dube have managed a few impactful knocks.

In the middle-order, Ambati Rayudu has not been able to find his magic touch yet, while Ravindra Jadeja too has struggled with the bat so far. However, Jadeja has been a handy customer with the ball, along with fellow all-rounder Moeen Ali. MS Dhoni's presence down the order could be key against a potent SRH bowling line-up.

While the CSK batting unit has been finding the runs, the bowlers have been inconsistent.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana did an admirable job in the match against RCB but the same cannot be said of the others, though Tushar Deshpande has got better with each game.

Stokes might replace fellow Englishman Moeen in the playing XI, but that seems very unlikely.

CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande