Chennai Super Kings will be looking to consolidate their spot at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 table when they came on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial encounter in Jaipur on Thursday. The MS Dhoni-led side has been extremely impressive in the competition till now and they grabbed the top spot with a comprehensive victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube were the star performers with the bat while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana came good with the ball as the four-time champions looked extremely comfortable in that clash.

Against RR, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are once again expected to open the batting. Both batters have enjoyed good runs of form till now and they will be crucial for laying the foundation for a big innings. The in-form Rahane will be at No 3 and he currently enjoys the best strike rate in the competition. Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali will be the stars in the CSK middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the crucial all-rounder in the lower middle order with Dhoni coming to bat in the final overs of the match and his crucial runs have proven quite valuable for his side till now.

In the bowling department, Theekshana will be the spin option with Pathirana, Akash Singh and Tushar Desphande forming a formidable but slightly low on experience pace attack.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh