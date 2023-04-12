Chennai Super Kings (CSK) eye top spot when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans, CSK have been victorious in their last two outings, and hope to make it three on the trot with a win in front of their fans against RR. With star pacer Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes out due to injuries, CSK will heavily rely on their spinners. Ravindra Jadeja was CSK standout performer with the ball in their last match as he turned the game on its head. Ahead of the game against RR, here's what we think could be CSK's playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will open the batting, while Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fifty on his debut in the last match, is expected to come in at no.3.

While Ruturaj has scored 189 runs in three innings so far, Conway has looked a shadow of the player he was last season. Meanwhile, Rahane will add some much-needed balance to the top order.

In the middle-order, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube will be joined by Jadeja and Dhoni, who will lead CSK for the 200th time in the IPL. Also, CSK have Moeen Ali at their disposal.

Dwaine Pretorius will fill in for the injured Stokes, and will add more firepower to CSK's batting, which can be a concern at times.

Given the conditions at Chepauk aid spin, CSK are likely to play Maheesh Theekshana, ahead of Sisanda Magala.

Tushar Deshpande will spearhead the pace attack in the absence of Deepak Chahar, who is likely to be replaced by Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Dwaine Pretorius, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande