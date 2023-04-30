Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Punjab Kings in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday at Chepauk. The MS Dhoni-led side will be coming to this clash after facing a 32-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals but they will be favorites in the match against PBKS. CSK are dealing with the injury concerns of Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes but have managed the proceedings well as youngsters like Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, and others are contributing well. There are chances that CSK might go ahead with their same side against PBKS.

A high-flying CSK was ambushed in Jaipur as the batters came up short, chasing 203 for victory against the Royals.

The CSK batting unit, which has been performing, couldn't quite get going against RR. Opener Devon Conway, who has been in top form, faltered.

Apart from Conway, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane have been the key batters for CSK, while Shivam Dube has shown he is capable of scoring quick runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's lack of runs would be a worry for the CSK think-tank but the all-rounder more than makes up for it with his splendid bowling and fielding.

All eyes will be on Dhoni, who is seemingly on a farewell run and the crowd would be delighted if the talismanic skipper faces even a few deliveries.

Dhoni turned to his spinners when the Royals were on rampage and Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja were immediately able to stem the flow of runs.

CSK's Predicted XI against PBKS:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)