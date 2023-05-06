Chennai Super Kings will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2023 match on Saturday. The MS Dhoni-led side will be coming to this match after sharing points with Lucknow Super Giants, in their previous encounter due to rain. In their previous meeting in this season, CSK had registered a victory by seven wickets with Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja rising to the occasion. New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner also scalped two wickets but has been benched for the past few games. He is likely to take Maheesh Theekshana's place in today's match.

Having endured a defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller on April 30, CSK will hope their fortunes change in the second afternoon match at home.

Devon Conway (414 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (354 runs) have provided strong starts but the middle-order has not been able to build on them on occasions, leaving the think-tank and fans flummoxed.

While the experienced Ajinkya Rahane has pulled his weight as has Shivam Dube, CSK will be hope Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali can rise to the occasion as the tournament winds down towards the business end.

The bowling department has been boosted with the return of Deepak Chahar. However, bowlers like Tushar Deshpande (17 wickets, economy rate: 12.11 ) leaking runs despite picking up wickets has hurt the team's cause.

Jadeja, who has been brilliant with the ball though not so with the bat, like always would be key for CSK along with fellow spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.

There have been calls for playing Mitchell Santner in the XI as he can be handy with the bat apart from his bowling exploits but it remains to be seen if the team would bring him in for either Moeen or Theekshana.

CSK's Predicted XI against MI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

