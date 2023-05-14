Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. With 15 points in 12 matches, CSK are better placed to go through to the next stage. The MS Dhoni-led team comes into the match with two wins on the bounce and, like always, will be tough to beat at their 'den'. CSK are likely to name an unchanged team as a win on Sunday will book them a place in the playoffs.

Here's what we think could be Chennai Super Kings's playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders:

At the top, openers Devon Conway (420 runs) and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been providing solid starts. Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube have been benefitting from the clarity of roles they have been assigned and been vital cogs in the CSK batting line-up.

Though Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu have not had the desired impact, CSK have managed to win games.

MS Dhoni's presence down the order has always been a threat to the opposition teams.

The bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana in particular, have done the job for the skipper. Tushar Deshpande, albeit expensive, has managed to pick up wickets. The spinners -- Jadeja, Moeen and Maheesh Theekshana -- have been effective in putting the squeeze on opposition batters.

CSK Predicted XI vs KKR: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

