Needless to say, the infamous Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir spat was one of the most unforgettable moments of the IPL 2023. The incident happened after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on May 1. Since then, fans have targetted Gambhir and LSG Naveen-ul-Haq, who also had an on-field altercation with the former RCB captain during the match, by chanting Kohli's name. After LSG lost to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator earlier this week, the crowd in Chennai was heard chanting Kohli's name while Gambhir was having a chat with batting great and MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

On Wednesday, Gambhir took to social media to post a special message after his side was eliminated from IPL 2023.

"Down but not defeated! Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We'll be back!" Gambhir posted on Twitter.

Big thanks to the fans for showing immense love. We'll be back! #LSGBrigade pic.twitter.com/Cwcts8AinL — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 25, 2023

LSG were completely outplayed by Mumbai Indians in the IPL Eliminator thanks to an impressive five-wicket haul from young pacer Akash Madhwal as they were beaten by 81 runs.

Mumbai Indians scored 182 for 8 in 20 overs and it seemed 15 short given explosive batting firepower of Lucknow but Madhwal's incredible figures of 3.3-0-5-5 and some terrific ground fielding led by skipper Rohit Sharma saw Gautam Gambhir mentored side crumble for 101 in 16.3 overs.