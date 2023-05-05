Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, two very big names in Indian cricket, have been grabbing the headlines since the IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. LSG mentor Gambhir and RCB mainstay Kohli were involved in a heated exchange after the game on Monday. After a charged-up game, where Kohli could be seen celebrating every LSG wicket animatedly and even had an altercation with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq, visuals showed some ugly scenes on the field as Gambhir and the former India captain were involved in a heated exchange. The videos of the incident have been widely shared on social media.

Now, Yuvraj Singh has come up with a hilarious suggestion for a soft drink brand to sign the duo for promotion. "I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh what say guys? @GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Kohli and Gambhir are former India team-mates and have played together for the Delhi state team but they have had a history of face-offs.

The last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a 'shut up' sign.

They were also involved in a face-off 10 years ago in the IPL during RCB's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

The IPL said in a statement that both Kohli and Gambhir admitted to a breach of IPL Code of Conduct rules. LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

"LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct," the statement said.

"RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against LSG. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct.

"LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against RCB. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct."

With PTI inputs