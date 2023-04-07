One of the most prolific wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Amit Mishra is a player that is usually associated with dismissals with the ball. However, in the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mishra drew everyone's attention for his fielding effort, taking a brilliant diving catch to end Rahul Tripathi's stay in the middle. As Mishra completed the catch, his teammates gathered around him to congratulate the veteran spinner for executing the sort of catch he isn't known for.

It was the 18th over of the innings, with Rahul looking to hit the ball over Mishra, who was fielding at short third-man. However, the batter couldn't time the ball the way he wanted to. Here's the video:

ICYMI - A brilliant diving catch by @MishiAmit ends Rahul Tripathi's stay out there in the middle.#TATAIPL #LSGvSRH pic.twitter.com/uJkjykYlJt — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2023

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya snapped wickets of three top-order batters in a superb spell as Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a paltry 121 for 8.

Krunal (3/18) scalped the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (8), Anmolpreet Singh (31) and captain Aiden Makram (0) -- the last two dismissals from successive balls in the eighth over -- to reduce SRH to 50 for 3.

Playing his first match of the season as well as the first as SRH captain, Markram went for a drive in the first ball he faced but it spun away to disturb his off stump.

Ravi Bishnoi then removed Harry Brook, stumped by Nicholas Pooran, for 3 as SRH were in tatters at 55 for 4 in nine overs. SRH could not recover from there.

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra produced a fine spell of 2/23 later in the innings to restrict SRH to a small total. Mishra was substituted by 'Impact Player' Ayush Badoni with just one over left in the innings.

With PTI inputs