AB de Villiers is one cricketer who enjoys a great fan following in cricket and whenever someone talks about Royal Challengers Bangalore, the former Proteas batter always comes to mind. Now, the former South Africa captain has revealed that he would definitely be around the cash-rich league next year as he would love to return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, de Villiers also said that right now he is not sure in what capacity he would join the tournament.

"I am glad to hear that Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around the IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there," De Villiers told VUSport.

"I have a heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it," he added.

Earlier, RCB batter Virat Kohli had also talked about how de Villiers can very well be with RCB in the next season in some capacity.

"I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me. He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family," Kohli had said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle.

"So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity," he added.

Promoted

While playing for RCB, the former South Africa star registered 5,162 runs at an average of 39.71. He also registered three tons for the franchise.

Earlier, de Villiers along with Chris Gayle were inducted into RCB's Hall Of Fame.