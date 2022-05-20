With Rajasthan Royals are third in the points table with 16 points, a win over Chennai Super Kings will all but guarantee them a place in the playoffs. Just like on the field, RR players are also enjoying their time off the field. In a recent video posted by RR on their official Twitter, their Kiwi trio of James Neesham, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell were seen grooving to a song from the famous Bollywood movie 'Phir Hera Pheri'. The song features famous actors like Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal, and the name of their band was "Dhoom Dhadaka Gang".

"The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!" RR captioned the video on Twitter.

Here is the video:

RR have a very active social media accounts and they post interactive content to engage with their fans.

RR bought Boult (Rs 8 crore), Neesham (Rs 1.5 crore) and Mitchell (Rs 75 lakh) at the IPL mega auction earlier this year.

While Boult has picked up 12 wickets in as many matches, both Neesham and Mitchell have played just two games.

For RR, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal have been the star performers with bat and ball, respectively.

While Buttler is leading the Orange Cap race with 627 runs in 13 matches, Chahal is also at the top of the pile in the Purple Cap race, having bagged 24 wickets in 13 matches.

For the record, RR won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under the leadership of legendary spinner Shane Warne.