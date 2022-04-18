Former England captain Michael Vaughan has spoken about five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians' devastatingly poor season so far. Vaughan, while speaking to Cricbuzz, has said that it is difficult to see Mumbai making a comeback this season after losing six games on the trot. He also said that this could be a season where Mumbai discovers players for the future and also gave his opinion on skipper Rohit Sharma, whose graph according to him hasn't shot up since taking over as India's captain across all formats earlier this year.

"Mumbai, well I am not quite sure what to say about them. They are my team. I have always loved them. They are going to have an off year. They are going to have a year where they will have to find one or two players and I think in Dewald Brevis they have found a player on whom they can bank on for many many years. They did the deal with Jofra Archer but he is not going to be there this year but that's good business going forward.

"Rohit Sharma is an issue. Rohit Sharma since he got the India job has not done this (hand gesture showing an upward graph), he has done a little bit of that (hand gesture showing a downward graph).

"And that will be a concern for me that Rohit has not seen the Indian captaincy as a confidence booster for his game to go really up into the sky," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz Live.

He further said that Mumbai Indians are trying hard but things have not been working out for them.

"They are just not thinking right. They win the toss and they bowl. They are trying, they are giving it everything. They are probably thinking a bit too much. We generally expect Mumbai to come and get back late but they leaving it a bit too late this year," Vaughan said.