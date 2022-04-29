Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not having the best of times with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2022. Both have failed to live upto their lofty standards, but surely it's a matter of time before they return to the best. Kohli and Rohit's poor form in the Indian Premier League have become big talking points with many past and current cricketers offering their advice and having their say on the matter. The latest to do is former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

In an interview with News18, Ganguly backed the two stalwarts to get back among the runs.

"They are great players and I am sure they will get back in form. I hope they start scoring runs soon. I don't know what is going on in Virat Kohli's head but I am sure he will regain his form and get some good runs. He is a great player," said Ganguly.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli has scored just 128 runs from nine matches at an average of 16 while MI captain, Rohit Sharma, like his team, has struggled to get going. The opening batter has scored 153 runs from eight matches at an average of 19.13.

Both the batting stars have failed to hit even a single half-century.

Meawhile, Ganguly said that he is following IPL 2022 very closely and has been impressed by thr performances of the two new franchises.

"Oh, it's very interesting, I am watching (the IPL). Any team can win and everyone is playing well. The two new teams - Gujrat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - are doing well," he said.

Gujarat Titans, in fact, have been the team to beat in the IPL, winning all the cliffhangers to sit pretty at the top of the IPL points table with 14 points.

Lucknow Super Giants are also in the playoffs reckoning, in fourth place. They are on 10 points, same as third-placed SunRisers Hyderabad amd fifth-placed RCB.