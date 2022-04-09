Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable on Friday as he smashed two sixes off the final two balls to help Gujarat Titans register a thrilling victory over the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat needed 19 runs off the final over which was bowled by Odean Smith and the equation came down to 12 off 2 balls. However, Tewatia brought out his famous slog sweep and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar hailed Tewatia for showing great composure in a high-pressure situation.

"When he came into bat, it looked like if there is anybody who can take Gujarat Titans home, it's Tewatia. It was in his arc. He likes to go outside the off-stump and play that shot. We have seen him do that. So, it was very clearly putting too much pressure on young Odean Smith. This is the area where the bowling coaches have a big role to play. If anything, the bowling coach needs to stand up and take the responsibility for what happened here today," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' post-match show.

"He (Tewatia) had just come into bat. It's not as if he was at the crease for a long time. He just came into bat for four deliveries and hits two of them for sixes, I mean incredible. What is running in his veins? I don't think blood, its ice," he added.

Chasing 190, Shubman Gill starred with the bat for Gujarat as he played a knock of 96 runs off 59 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and 1 six.

For Punjab Kings, Kagiso Rabada took two wickets but this effort did not prove to be enough as Gujarat registered a six-wicket win.

Earlier, Liam Livingstone smashed 64 runs off 27 balls to help Punjab Kings post 189/9 in 20 overs. PBKS were 162/9 but Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh formed a valuable 27-run stand for the final wicket to help the franchise score more than 180 runs.