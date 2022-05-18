Chennai Super Kings have been already eliminated from the ongoing Indian Premier League season, and will look to redeem themselves in the next edition. CSK, who won their fourth title last year, have won just four games so far from a possible 13 this year, and currently sit ninth in the points table. Ravindra Jadeja, who was named captain of franchise few days before the start of the tournament, decided to step down midway through the season, putting MS Dhoni back in charge of the team.

Despite their poor form this season, fans have supported and backed CSK in what has been a difficult year for the defending champions.

Amidst all of this, a CSK fan penned a heartfelt letter to Dhoni.

"O captain, our captain, there shall never be someone like you," a phrase from the letter read.

Responding to the letter, which was framed by CSK, Dhoni signed it and wrote: "Well Written. Best Wishes"

CSK took to Twitter and shared images of the letter, with a caption: "Words from the yellow love framed for life & signed with love!".

CSK crashed out of IPL 2022 after losing to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. They will aim to make a strong comeback next season, but it is unknown whether Dhoni will remain as captain of the team.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been in good form with the bat this season, scoring 203 runs at an average of 34, including one fifty.

CSK will play their final game of the season against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 20.