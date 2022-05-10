In the match against SunRisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Royal Challengers Bangalore lost Virat Kohli on the first ball of the game but skipper Faf du Plessis played the anchor role to help take RCB's score past the 190-run mark. At the backend of the innings, the South African star was visibly tired and, in the end, it was Dinesh Karthik who scored a quickfire 30 to provide the much-needed impetus to the innings. After the win over SRH, du Plessis said that "we were even contemplating myself --retiring out".

"If he (Dinesh Karthik) is hitting sixes like that, we want to get him in and bat as long as possible. He's just so clear. To be honest, I was actually trying to get out because I was so tired, to get DK in. We were even contemplating - myself 'retiring out'. And then, we lost that wicket," Faf said after the win against SRH, as per Cricbuzz.

"DK is in such good form. It was a tricky wicket. A lot of guys, their first few balls, they struggled. Lucky for us, there was a drop catch of DK and he just took them apart," he said further.

Against SRH, RCB batted first and posted 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis scored 73. Dinesh Karthik who came out to bat at No.5, scored 30 runs off eight balls with the help of 1 four and 4 sixes.

Chasing 193, Rahul Tripathi scored 58 but no other batter managed to stay with him at the other end with RCB going on to register a 67-run win. Wanindu Hasaranga took five wickets and was adjudged as Player Of The Match. RCB are in fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 12 games.

"Really happy for Wani, personally he was looking for that one match where he blows right through a batting line-up. He's been threatening with that right through the campaign, very happy that tonight was that night. He's obviously one of those special bowlers. If you're not picking him, especially once you get to the lower-order batters, he can run through you very quickly. Wani is doing exceptionally well. I am glad that I could play a role today in making sure that we can get some runs on the board," said du Plessis.