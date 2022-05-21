With the Royal Challengers Bangalore needing nothing less than a win in their final league game of the season, Virat Kohli stepped up when his team needed him the most. The 33-year-old batter, who has struggled to score runs in the ongoing IPL 2022 season, helped RCB keep their playoffs hopes alive. Ahead of the game against Gujarat Titans, Kohli revealed how England batter Jos Buttler, who is currently leading the Orange Cap race with 627 runs including 3 hundreds and 3 fifties, came to him after the game against Rajasthan Royals, seeking advice.

"Jos Buttler came to me after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you're wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I'm not able to make runs and we had a laugh about it," Kohli told Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on Star Sports.

Before the game against Gujarat, Kohli had managed only 236 runs in the season, with just one fifty plus score to his name.

His poor form has been one of the biggest talking points of the ongoing season.

However, Kohli's knock of 73 runs off 54 deliveries helped RCB in chasing down a 169-run target with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fourth place in the points table. However, they will need Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals in order to qualify for the playoffs.

MI will take on DC at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.