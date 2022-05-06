SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik's form might have dipped in the past couple of games, however, his speed certainly hasn't. While he has been taken for plenty in the last two games, failing to pick up a wicket against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, the Indian fast bowler continues to enthrall fans with his pace. Malik bowls consistently in the range of 150-155kmph and in almost all the matches he has played this season, he has managed to win the fastest delivery of the match accolade. In the game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Umran bowled the fastest ball of the ongoing edition, beating his own previous record.

On the fourth ball of Delhi's last over, Umran clocked a delivery at 157kmph to Rovman Powell and as a result, he delivered the fastest ball of the ongoing season.

The ball was bowled outside off and Rovman stayed deep inside his crease and used his bottom hand to hit a four through the gap between extra cover and mid-off.

Umran has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches this season with his best figures of 5-25 coming against Gujarat Titans. However, in the last two games, the pacer has gone wicketless.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings, the 22-year-old conceded 48 runs and in the last game against Delhi, he gave away 52 runs off his four overs.

Talking about the game between Delhi and Hyderabad, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. Warner and Rovman Powell played unbeaten knocks of 92 and 67 to help Delhi post 207/3 in 20 overs.

With the ball in hand, Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets as DC restricted SRH to 186/8, registering a win by 21 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad are now at the sixth spot in the IPL points table with 10 points from 10 games. The side will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.