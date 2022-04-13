Mumbai Indians needed a strong performance from its bowlers against Punjab Kings, but the bowlers failed to keep the runs in check against Punjab Kings as Mayank Agarwal's team scored 198 runs after being put in to bat on Wednesday. But one man shone bright in Mumbai's blue jersey and that was premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah bowled his four over for just 28 runs and also picked up the wicket of the big-hitting Liam Livingstone.

It was a ripper of a delivery from Bumrah, who bowled it right in the blockhole. An outstanding yorker that beat Livingstone all ends up as he was dismissed for just 2 runs.

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah clean bowls Liam Livingstone With Unplayable Yorker

Mumbai Indians would hope its batters produce a good performance and chase this total down otherwise they will their fifth match in a row this season and stay at the bottom of the points table without any points.

Shikhar Dahwan top scored with 70, while captain Mayank Agarwal scored a rapid 52. Find of the season Jitesh Sharma contributed with an unbeaten 30 off just 15 balls.