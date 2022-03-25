Former India captain MS Dhoni on Thursday stepped down as the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the start of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The announcement came as a shock to many and the cricketing fraternity has been paying its tributes to the veteran wicketkeeper-batter. Newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis, who was part of CSK squad during their title-winning campaign last season, also shared his views on playing under Dhoni.

In a video uploaded by the IPL on Twitter, du Plessis said that he was fortunate enough to play under Dhoni.

"I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni for a very long time. Got to see very closely how his brain works and how things operate under him," said the former South Africa skipper.

From the excitement to captain @RCBTweets & having @imVkohli as a part of the leadership group to learning from @msdhoni!



Ahead of the #TATAIPL 2022, @faf1307 discusses it all. - By @Moulinparikh



Watch the full interview https://t.co/i7eb4D4whL pic.twitter.com/rr8XJ8Fqdu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2022

Ravinda Jadeja will replace Dhoni as captain of CSK for the upcoming season.

Under Dhoni, CSK won four IPL titles, including last season's win in the final over Kolkata Knight Riders in the UAE.

Du Plessis, on the other hand, will aim to help RCB win their first IPL title.

Promoted

RCB will play their first match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

RCB Squad: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

