Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the IPL points table after with just four wins to show in the 14 matches they played in IPL 2022. Despite their poor outing this season, there were a few positives for Rohit Sharma and his team. Among them was the performance of Singapore-born cricketer Tim David. Though, he was dropped after the first two games by Mumbai Indians, he returned for MI's final six matches and took the tournament by storm courtesy his power-hitting. David is being touted to represent Australia in international cricket and current national team captain Aaron Finch reserved high praise for the 26-year-old.

Finch said that David was "at his brutal best" in the latter stages of the IPL and highlighted his ability to hit from ball one.

"He's been in fantastic form for a while now, the back end of the IPL was fantastic for him, it was at his brutal best," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The ability to hit from ball one is a pretty rare skill and he's done that plenty of times now.

"For him to keep being so consistent that's something that we'll definitely look at over the next little while," added the Australian skipper.

David played eight games for MI in IPL 2022, scoring 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a mind-boggling strike-rate of 216.28.

Following his exploits in the IPL, Tim David is already setting the stage alight in the ongoing T20 Blast in England.

He has so far played two matches for Lancashire. In his first match against Yorkshire, he blasted an 18-ball 35 and followed it up with a stunning knock of 60 off just 25 balls against Worcestershire.