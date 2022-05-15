Gujarat Titans mentor Gary Kirsten on Sunday heaped praise on Wriddhiman Saha, saying the wicket-keeper batter understands his game really well and is "great" against the short-ball. Gujarat Titans rode on Saha's solid 67 not out to tame Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets and book their place in the Qualifier 1. Saha scored an unbeaten 67. "We have been obviously very impressed (with Saha). It is great to have him (Saha) in the team. He is a real professional. And he has got good experience in the IPL and in all (forms) of cricket," Kirsten said at the virtual-post-match press conference.

On Sunday too, Saha once again went hammer and tongs in the power-play, striking seven boundaries and a six.

"He (Saha) understands his game and plays really well in the powerplay. For us, he was always an important asset to have when we needed him and he has come in and done really well," said the South African, who has also coached India in the past.

"....I don't think there is any specific (thing) that we need to say to him because he knows how to play the powerplay really well. The most important thing is guys play to their strengths and abilities. He is a great player of the short ball."

The South African feels head coach Ashish Nehra has done a great job in putting up a really strong bowling attack.

Kirsten also said pacer Yash Dayal must have gained a lot of confidence by conceding only eight runs in the penultimate over.

"Yash Dayal is an incredibly talented young player, to have a left-armer in your bowling (who) can bowl across all the 20 overs is important. So this is a great opportunity for us to use him in the 19th over and he bowled a great over, went for eight runs and that is real confidence for him," he signed off.