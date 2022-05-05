Umran Malik was not at his effective best for SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday against Delhi Capitals, but that didn't stop the young pace sensation from shattering his own record of the fastest delivery bowled in this season of the IPL. Umran steamed in a hurled a delivery at 157 kmph on the fourth delivery of the final over of the Delhi innings. Unfortunately for him, it was hit for a boundary by Rovman Powell, who remained unbeaten on 67 off 35 balls.

Malik was taken for plenty at the Brabourne Stadium as he pitched it short and was constantly clobbered for boundaries. Malik had earlier bowled a delivery at 154 kmph against Chennai Super Kings. He conceded 52 runs in his 4 overs without picking up a wicket against Delhi.

David Warner's unbeaten 92 was the cornerstone of Delhi's big score of 207/3.

Promoted

Umran has been making the headlines in IPL 2022 due to his pace and verve. He finished with figures of 5/25 against Gujarat Titans, which remain the best bowling figures this season so far.

He also picked up 4/28 against Punjab Kings.