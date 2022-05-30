Rajasthan Royals could not get the better of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final on Sunday, but Yuzvendra Chahal ended up with the Purple Cap while teammate Jos Buttler got the Orange Cap. The Purple Cap is given to the highest wicket-taker in IPL while Orange Cap is given to the highest run-scorer. Chahal finished as the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with 27 scalps in 17 matches while Buttler finished as the top run-getter with a tally of 863 in 17 matches.

Courtesy the duo's performance, RR reached their first final in 14 years. After the final, it was time for the players to bid good-bye to each other. Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma uploaded a video on the occasion on instagram where she can be seen teaching Buttler and her husband some cool dance moves.

In another post, Verma wrote:

Buttler, who was adjudged as 'Player of the Tournament', was disappointed after the defeat in the final against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR lost the match by seven wickets after posting 130/9 in 20 overs.

"Disappointed - that's completely natural. Have lost plenty of finals in my career, unfortunately," said Jos Buttler in a post-match presentation.

However, he said that he had surpassed his own expectations in the season, becoming the second-most runs scorer in an edition in the history of the tournament.

"Exceeded all my expectations apart from today - the trophy we really wanted. Disappointed with that. Big congratulations to Hardik and team. Deserving champions. My goals are to play my role for the team and try and react on the day regarding what the game is asking me to do. In good teams you have a lot of trust in everyone. We have huge trust in everyone in our team. Very grateful for the opportunity to play today," Buttler said.

