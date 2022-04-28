Rashid Khan had everyone in awe with his brutal hitting for Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last over against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Wednesday. GT needed 22 off last six deliveries chasing 196 against SRH. After Rahul Tewatia hit a six off the first delivery of the last over bowled by Marco Jansen, and then took a single off the next ball, Khan was on strike. He hit three sixes, some of which came off quite flat shots, off the last four balls to take GT to a five-wicket win.

While the first six went over long-on, the second one was smashed over cover against a wide yorker. Running out of ideas, Jansen aimed a short ball into Rashid's body off the last Ball, but the Afghan maverick swiveled and nailed a pull behind deep square leg to win the match for Gujarat against his former franchise.

"I call it the Snake Shot. When a snake bites someone it springs back. When the ball is too full, I can't finish the shot completely. My body position doesn't allow me to finish the shot. If I try to do that, I can't generate the power. So I have worked on it a lot and strengthened my wrists for it," Rashid told GT captain Hardik Pandya after the match in a video posted by IPL on Twitter.

In the post-match presentation, Khan had said how he planned the last over. "Happy to deliver against them (SRH), just trying to play my game and have that belief on my batting which I'm working from the last two years. When it was 22 left. I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowler bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan (with Tewatia)," he said.