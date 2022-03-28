SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 5, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Both sides will be aiming for a win and try out their new permutations and combinations. SRH will be without the likes of David Warner and Rashid Khan, who were released after IPL 2021. Meanwhile, RR will have plenty of new faces with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Ashwin joining during the mega auction this year.

Where will the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

When will the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, March 29.

What time will the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match start?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs RR IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.