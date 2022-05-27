IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will see Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. At stake is a place in the final of IPL 2022 where high-flying Gujarat Titans lie in wait. While RR go into the match on the back of a defeat, having lost to GT in Qualifier 1, RCB will be buoyed by the fact that they beat Lucknow Super Giants to reach the virtual semi-final. Historically, though, the scales are tipped in Rajasthan Royals' favour.

The team that has lost Qualifier 1 in the Indian Premier League have gone on to win eight out of the 11 matches in Qualifier 2 -- a win percentage of 72.73.

The loser of Qualifier 1 has historically been more successful in Qualifier 2.

This will be the first match to be played in Ahmedabad in IPL 2022. Ahmedabad last hosted T20 matches in 2021 -- 5 T20Is for India against England and five matches in IPL 2021.

Another crucial aspect that could play a big part is the toss. In Ahmedabad, teams batting second across T20s played at the venue in 2021, have failed to win even a single match when the target has been over 170.

There have been six occasions that a target of below 170 has been chased down the by the team batting second.

There have been four instances in 2021 that teams batting first have set a target of over 170, none of which have been chased down.

The team batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium will look to post a target of more than 170.

Rajasthan Royals have batted second in three matches in IPL 2022, two of them while chasing 170-plus targets. They lost one match and won the other.

On the other hand, RCB have won four out of the seven matches while chasing in IPL 2022.