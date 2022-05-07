Royal Challengers Bangalore will be sporting a green jersey as a part of their 'Go Green' initiative when they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. 'Go Green' initiative has been a huge part of RCB's culture ever since it was started back in 2011. Through this initiative, it aims to spread awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener environment for future generations. The franchise played its first ever game with green jersey back in the 2011 edition of IPL when they locked horns with now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Chasing 126, RCB won the game by nine wickets thanks to Tillakaratne Dilshan (52*) and Chris Gayle's explosive 44 of just 156 balls.

In their previous game in green jersey back in 2020, CSK won by eight wickets chasing a total of 146 set by Bangalore. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a match-winning 65* for Super Kings.

The colour green has not been lucky for RCB historically. In 9 games the franchise played with this colour, Bangalore has won only two. This includes the win against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in their aforementioned 2011 game. Their next victory would come in 2016 against Gujarat Lions, a match known for the memorable Virat-de Villiers show, a 229-run stand that powered RCB to 248/3 in 20 overs. Virat (109) and AB de Villiers (129*) scored two of the greatest centuries in the history of the league in that match. Folding GL for 104, Bangalore won by a whopping 144 runs.

Coming to RCB and SRH, the former is at number four in the points tally with 12 points and the latter is at sixth with 10 points.