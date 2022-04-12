Rahul Tripathi took a stunning catch to help SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill in Match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Gill could only muster seven runs off nine balls before losing his wicket in the third over. Receiving a length delivery around off, Gill hammered it to the left of Tripathi at covers with a lot of power and it looked set for a boundary. But Tripathi had other plans and dived instantaneously to take a one-handed stunner.

Here is the video of Tripathi's stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Gill:

An unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 42 balls by Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat post 162 for seven in 20 overs. Abhinav Manohar also made a noteworthy contribution and smacked 35 runs off 21 balls.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took a wicket each against GT.

However, a fine half-century by Kane Williamson powered SRH to an eight-wicket win.

Tripathi wasn't retained by KKR after IPL 2021 and joined SRH in the mega auction ahead of this season. The Hyderabad franchise purchased him for Rs 8.50 crore.

The 31-year-old has played in 65 IPL matches, registering 1468 runs with a high score of 93.

SRH are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with two wins and two defeats. In three games, the Kane Williamson-led side has registered four points.