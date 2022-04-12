SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has impressed everyone with his sheer pace in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Malik, who was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction, has been often clocked bowling at 150+ kmph. Having said that, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a huge remark regarding the future of Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir. Vaughan feels that the youngster will soon make his international debut, and also urged the BCCI to send the pacer to play County cricket.

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon...If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," Vaughan tweeted.

Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though … #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2022

Umran was retained by SRH for Rs 4 crore, and has picked three wickets in four games so far.

SRH have made a strong comeback after losing their first two games. The Kane Williamson-led side have won their last two games, and now have four points in as many games.

In their last match, SRH defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 8 wickets.

After being put into bat first, GT posted a total of 162 for seven, on the back of skipper Hardik Pandya's knock of 50 off 42 balls.

In reply, SRH chased down the target with eight wickets and five balls to spare.

Promoted

Williamson scored a fine 57 while Abhishek Sharma and Nicholas Pooran also played handy cameos of 42 and 34 not out.

SRH will now play KKR in their next match on Friday, April 15.