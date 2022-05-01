MS Dhoni walked out for the toss for the first time since his return as Chennai Super Kings captain on Sunday against SunRisers Hyderabad. And a day after it was announced that he was returning as skipper due to Ravindra Jadeja stepping down from the role, the iconic wicketkeeper-batter also dropped a cryptic hint on his future with the franchise that he has now led in every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) it has participated in, since the inaugural edition in 2008.

At the toss, Danny Morrison asked Dhoni "I gotta ask as I did two years ago, are we going to see you back in yellow next year as well?"

"Well I said last time also, you will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other, you will have to wait and watch," Dhoni said in his reply, with a sly grin.

Dhoni was, on Saturday, announced as the new CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the role.

Jadeja became the captain two days before the start of the IPL 2022 season, after Dhoni announced he was stepping down from the role.

However, the defending champions struggled to get points on the board and were languishing in ninth position with just two wins in eight matches when the franchise announced that Jadeja was stepping down from captaincy.