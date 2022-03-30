Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate as they lost to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match in Pune on Tuesday. SRH went down to RR by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday. "The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media release.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

SRH slumped to defeat after Sanju Samson's 27-ball 55 helped RR set a total of 210/6. Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with knocks of 41, 35 and 32 respectively.

Samson hit three fours and five sixes in his blistering knock as he put on a 73-run stand with Padikkal.

The left-hand batter laid down anchor, meanwhile, scoring 41 off 29 deliveries. The two gave RR the perfect platform after a 58-run opening partnership that was dominated mostly by Buttler.

Hetmyer then added the finishing touches as he blitzed 32 off just 13 deliveries to take RR to a strong finish.

Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult then tore through SRH's top order with the new ball and the Williamson-led side could not recover and were restricted to 149/7.

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets, while Krishna and Boult picked two scalps apiece.