The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the news with BCCI confirming that the IPL 2022 Player Auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. S Sreesanth along with 590 cricketers will be going under the hammer during the two-day mega auction. The veteran right-arm pacer took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his well-wishers after making the final auction list. Sreesanth has been registered for the player auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had also registered himself for the IPL 2021 auction but was not included in the final auction list. The 38-year-old wrote, "Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.."om Nama Shivaya.."

Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022

Coming back from a seven-year suspension due to his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, he played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Sreesanth was charged with spot-fixing in 2013 with two other Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajjit Chadila.

Sreesanth is a two-time Word Cup winner - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

Promoted

The other big names in the mega auction are Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh etc.

IPL 2022 will also see two new franchises; Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.