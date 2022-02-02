Sreesanth Posts Heartfelt Tweet After Making IPL 2022 Mega Auction List
Sreesanth took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his well-wishers after making the final auction list for IPL 2022. Sreesanth has been registered for the player auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.
Highlights
- Sreesanth reacted after making it to the IPL 2022 auction list
- The right-arm pacer took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message
- IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in the news with BCCI confirming that the IPL 2022 Player Auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. S Sreesanth along with 590 cricketers will be going under the hammer during the two-day mega auction. The veteran right-arm pacer took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his well-wishers after making the final auction list. Sreesanth has been registered for the player auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had also registered himself for the IPL 2021 auction but was not included in the final auction list. The 38-year-old wrote, "Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.."om Nama Shivaya.."
Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” pic.twitter.com/XAyBGx9IVU— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 1, 2022
Coming back from a seven-year suspension due to his alleged involvement in a spot-fixing scandal, he played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Sreesanth was charged with spot-fixing in 2013 with two other Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajjit Chadila.
Sreesanth is a two-time Word Cup winner - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.
The other big names in the mega auction are Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh etc.
IPL 2022 will also see two new franchises; Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.