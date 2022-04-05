SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a season to forget last year, and their lacklustre run continued in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, having lost both of their games so far. After being thrashed in their first match by Rajasthan Royals (RR), SRH narrowly lost out to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. After the conclusion of the match against LSG, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt was not impressed by SRH's performance, saying that there's "something wrong" with the franchise.

"SRH's time is not changing. Their fate is also not changing whether it's a good pitch or bad pitch. So, there is something wrong with this team," Butt said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Butt was also unhappy with batter Aiden Markram's role in the team, saying that the player should bat higher up the order.

"Markram is a top-order batter. He is an impact player but you are playing him at no. 4 and 5. He is an imposing figure at the top of the order. So, with the batting slot which has been currently assigned, he won't score in many games," he added.

After electing to bowl, SRH got off to a good start, restricting LSG to 27 for three at one stage.

Promoted

However, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored half-centuries to power LSG to a total of 169 for seven.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 157 for nine. Rahul Tripathi top-scored with a fine 44 while Nicholas Pooran also played a handy cameo of 34.