Star India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup after a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign last year. However, the experienced spinner has fired back to form in IPL 2022 for his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals, and has taken the tournament by storm. Chahal has so far picked 22 wickets and leads the race for the Purple Cap, which is awarded to the highest wicket-taker at the end of the season. South Africa legend Shaun Pollock earmarked 31-year-old as a firm favourite to be on the flight to Australia when India travel there later this year for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"In all honesty, Yuzi wasn't anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn't confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals," Pollock told Cricbuzz.

"There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He's really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He's got the deliveries coming out nicely," he said.

"I would think he would be a firm favorite now to go to the next World Cup," Pollock exclaimed.

"I just like to see him back. He's just such a nice character. Spent a bit of time with him at Mumbai. He's so much fun. When things are going well on the field, it's such a nice package to have him in the team environment," the former all-rounder said.

Chahal has been instrumental for RR, who are placed third on the IPL 2022 points table and look like strong favourites to make it to the knockout stages.