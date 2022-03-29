Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Both sides have already played a match this season but have had different starts to their respective campaigns. KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 season opener by six wickets and are currently third in the points table. Meanwhile, RCB lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in Match 3 and are ninth in the 10-team table.

Where will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

When will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Wednesday, March 30.

What time will the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match start?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.