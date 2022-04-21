Rohit Sharma took the field against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, wearing a special pair of shoes. Rohit was spotted wearing the three-stripe embroidered shoe collection from German sportswear giant Adidas, which promotes the "End Plastic Waste" message. Adidas informed through a release that Rohit will continue to don these shoes throughout the season.

The SL22 canvas shoe collection is laced with features including stable crease, grippy rubber outsole and EVA. It is a lightweight cricket shoe imprinted with the end plastic waste logo showcasing the messaging of End Plastic Waste".

Rohit emphasized saving our oceans from plastic waste through a beautiful piece of shoe art that showcased turtles in pristine blue waters with sea corals and plants in the IPL 22 match with Chennai Super Kings.

Rohit's stay in the middle though was brief as he was dismissed for a duck on the second delivery of the first over of Mumbai's innings.