Young opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been at his best in the ongoing IPL 2022 season as he has managed to score 160 runs in four games for Delhi Capitals, including two half-centuries. He is now getting ample support from David Warner at the other end and the duo make for an entertaining opening partnership. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has always held Prithvi in high regard and now he has said that the young Indian batter possibly has as much talent as he had, if not more.

Speaking on The Delhi Capitals Podcast, Ponting said: "If I look at Prithvi play, he has got every bit as much talent as I had, if not more, and I want to be able to turn him into a player that plays over 100 Test matches for India and represents his country as much as possible. That is one of the most enjoyable things about coaching, if I look back the teams I have been around."

Ponting also explained what truly delights him in coaching IPL franchises and how he wants his players to excel at the international stage as well.

"When I took over Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was very young. Hardik Pandya had not played, Krunal Pandya had not played. Lot of guys I have coached over there have gone on to play for India and that is what I want to be able to do here. If I can have some impact with the way these guys play their cricket with us and when they leave, if they go on to be good international players as a result of being here, that is what coaching is all about for me."

Under Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals had reached the finals of 2020 IPL and they had reached the playoffs in 2019 and last season as well.

In the ongoing season, Delhi Capitals have won two matches out of four and they are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table. Delhi will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.