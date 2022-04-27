Rajasthan Royals' (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had his heart in his mouth when he juggled the ball and even dropped it in a desperate attempt to inflict a run-out involving Dinesh Karthik (6 runs off 4 balls). However, the bowler recovered well and dismantled the bails just in time to run Karthik out in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Karthik's dismissal proved to be a heavy blow for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who went down against RR eventually by 29 runs.

Here's a look at the funny video of Karthik's run-out:

What - DK departs there? pic.twitter.com/WDoGBydZHx — Krishna Tiwari (@krishnaa_ti) April 26, 2022

Karthik has been in sublime form in IPL 2022, having already scored 216 runs in 9 matches at a tremendous strike-rate of 198.17.

The wicket of Karthik totally broke RCB's spirit in their chase of 145 against RR, as the chasing side were bowled out for 115 in 19.3 overs.

This was RR's sixth win in 8 matches and helped them occupy the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table currently.

RCB, on the other hand, are placed fifth with 10 points in 9 games.

RCB will have their task cut out against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next game while RR are scheduled to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30.