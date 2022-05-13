Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has urged Virat Kohli to play with a sense of freedom like he did 10 years ago. Kohli's poor form has been a major issue for RCB this season, having been dismissed for golden ducks three times this season. So far, the former RCB skipper has scored 216 runs from 12 IPL matches at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34. Speaking ahead of RCB's game against Punjab Kings, Vaughan feels that if Kohli can bat through the initial overs, he can score big runs for his team.

"I hope Faf (du Plessis) can take him 10 years back when he didn't have this profile. You're not married and don't have a kid. You're going out there to whack the ball and have some fun. Forget your age, forget what you have done," Vaughan said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan added that Kohli can be dangerous if he can get good starts.

"If he gets to 35, I reckon he can go big. It's just those initial 0-10 that he's been struggling with. If he can get away and show a little bit of that youthfulness, he's going to be dangerous," he added.

The 33-year-old, so far, has scored one fifty, a 53-ball 58 against Gujarat Titans.

All eyes will be on Kohli once again when RCB take on PBKS.

RCB are currently fourth in the points table, with seven wins from 12 games.

A win over PBKS would take them a step closer to the IPL playoffs.