Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), playing under new captain Faf du Plessis, have been in good form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. With their latest win against Lucknow Super Giants, they moved up to second place on the IPL 2022 points table, with 10 points from seven matches. Against LSG, du Plessis was in fine touch and matched his highest IPL score of 96 as he helped RCB to a score of 181/6 after being put in to bat. The bowlers then put in a solid display, led by the impeccable Josh Hazlewood, as they restricted LSG to 163/8, with RCB winning the contest by 18 runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed by the team that was led by Virat Kohli until last season.

"Without doubt @RCBTweets are the real deal this year under @faf1307," Vaughan tweeted.

Without doubt @RCBTweets are the real deal this year under @faf1307 !!! #IPL2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2022

Kohli had stepped down as RCB captain after the conclusion of the previous season.

Faf du Plessis, who was picked up in the auction for Rs 7 crore, was named captain in a grand event shortly before the new season commenced.

The South African batter has led from the front so far, starting the season with an impressive 88 in a losing cause against Punjab Kings and then followed it up with his knock of 96 against Lucknow.

With 250 runs in seven matches, he is currently RCB's highest scorer this season, ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who has been crucial with the bat for them as a finisher.

RCB will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.